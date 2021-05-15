$154.77 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post $154.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.04 million and the lowest is $153.36 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $770.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.88 million to $803.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $935.88 million, with estimates ranging from $882.40 million to $976.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

PDS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,933. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.