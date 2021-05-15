$152.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $152.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $611.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.30 million to $614.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $640.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 1,479,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,763. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $817,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $267,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

