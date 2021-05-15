1,492 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.