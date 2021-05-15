1,390 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 432.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 171,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in CME Group by 9,860.9% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 145,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.