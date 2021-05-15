129 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 189,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $113,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

