$125.56 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $125.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $134.50 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $558.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.89 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $677.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Natera by 8,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Natera by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

