10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $181,568,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,605,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.