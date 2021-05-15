$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.