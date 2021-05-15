1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Arnold P. Leap Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.