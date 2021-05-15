$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.62. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

