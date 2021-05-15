-$1.18 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
