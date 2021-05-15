-$1.18 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

