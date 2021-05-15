$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. Automatic Data Processing also posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.67. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

