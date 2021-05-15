$1.02 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.09. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $10,164,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 103,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.