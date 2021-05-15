$1.02 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.09. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $10,164,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 103,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.