$0.89 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Shopify posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $6,811,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,780,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 548,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,145.01. Shopify has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

