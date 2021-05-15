-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 407,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,825. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.