-$0.80 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,442. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Tricida by 32.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tricida by 67.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

