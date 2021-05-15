-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

