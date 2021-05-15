-$0.43 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

