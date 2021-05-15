$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock worth $14,145,009. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 101,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

