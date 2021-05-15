$0.28 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.