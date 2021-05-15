$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.28. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 98,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

