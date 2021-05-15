$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.22. 120,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,726. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

