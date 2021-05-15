-$0.16 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

