-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,291. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

