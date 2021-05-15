$0.07 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of ($6.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,530. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

