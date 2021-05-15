-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

