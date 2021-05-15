$0.06 EPS Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.25. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of ($1.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

