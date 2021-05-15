$0.02 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.