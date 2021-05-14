Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,168 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

