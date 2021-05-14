Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.