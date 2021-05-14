Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 90,869 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.