Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,253 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

