Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

