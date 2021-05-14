Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.59 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.