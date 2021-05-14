Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.04.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,200. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock worth $13,168,853. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

