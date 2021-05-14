Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZSAN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.