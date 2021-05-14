Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $184.00 at Citigroup

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

