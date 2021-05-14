Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 64.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

