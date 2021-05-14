ZKSwap One Day Volume Reaches $28.13 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003222 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $317.98 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

