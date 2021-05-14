Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 3,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZION opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

