ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0041

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $26,332.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

