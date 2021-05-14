Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Buy

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 34.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

