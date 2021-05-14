Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to “Buy”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 248,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,533. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

