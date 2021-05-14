Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

