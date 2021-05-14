Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.