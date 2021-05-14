Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

