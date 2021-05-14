Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VECO opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.