Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.