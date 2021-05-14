Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Sell

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Ontrak alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.