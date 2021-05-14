Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:EXP traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.16. 603,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

